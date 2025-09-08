Marisha Wallace opened up on taking the West End production of Cabaret, the first production to have cast three black actors in the lead roles, to Donald Trump's America for its run on Broadway.

Wallace alongside her Emcee, Billy Porter, received rave reviews for their partnership and performances on the West End before taking it to New York in July.

Speaking to Indy100's entertainment reporter Brydie Monaghan, Wallace said "I felt like an activist... doing this play at this time," before saying the reactions from audience members had been very visceral.

