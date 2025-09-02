Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sharply criticised Donald Trump in a CBS Face the Nation interview, accusing him of planning “an invasion with U.S. troops” in Chicago under the guise of a crime crackdown.

He suggested Trump may try to interfere with future elections, using military force to assert control.

While not directly calling Trump an authoritarian, Pritzker voiced deep concern, drawing parallels to historical threats to democracy.

“The playbook is the same, it’s thwart the media, it’s create mayhem that requires military interdiction.

These are things that happen throughout history, and Donald Trump is just following that playbook.” he warned.

Indy100 have reached out to the White House for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings