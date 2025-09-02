Everyone is talking about Dwayne Johnson at Venice Film Festival, but disappointingly, not for his 15 minute long standing ovation for The Smashing Machine - and rather for his appearance.

The Rock walked the red carpet at Venice Film Festival yesterday (September 1) for his new movie, a far cry from his usual popcorn flicks, in which he plays MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr.

It's reported the ex-WWE fighter lost around 60 pounds for the role and his change in appearance has meant social media has ultimately been distracted from the movie itself.

