Watch the hilarious first clip from 'The Office' spin-off 'The Paper'

We've finally had our first sneak peak at The Paper, as the 'documentary crew' from Dunder Mifflin (The Office) follow a struggling local newsroom.

Peacock‘s highly anticipated mockumentary spin-off of The Office debuts on Thursday, September 4, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez, with Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.

Following on from the hit show, the film crew follow new editor-in-chief Ned Sampson, played by Gleeson, as he attempts to turn around the fate of a dying local newsroom.

