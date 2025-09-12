FBI Director Kash Patel is facing backlash for his odd behaviour in a recent press conference regarding the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, after previously making a premature and inaccurate statement about his killer.

Just before local officials addressed the media on Wednesday, Patel claimed on social media that the shooter had been apprehended.

However, this was contradicted by authorities at the scene, who clarified that no arrests had been made, leading to hours of confusion between police and the FBI.

He was then seen just hours later at a press conference looking rather uncomfortable.

The FBI later confirmed that two individuals had been questioned and released, sparking criticism over Patel’s handling of the situation and the confusion caused by his misleading announcement.

