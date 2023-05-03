'Tame' crocodile has been trained to live with family like a pet dog

A six-foot-long crocodile has been filmed acting like a pet dog inside a family home in Thailand.

In the clip filmed in Phitsanulok province, the giant reptile, named 'Gold' by his 'owners', can be seen wandering around the kitchen and making himself at home on the floor, comfortably taking naps in front of the family.

He even takes treats nicely like a dog and appears unphased by small children. We wouldn't recommend getting one as a pet, however.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters