A podcast recording descended into chaos when a New Zealander's accent caused quite the mixup in a conversation about the 'advice you'd give to your younger self'.

Darren Webber, the UK and Europe CEO of TTC, appeared on Business Without B*******, where he dubbed his advice seemingly be 'spend less time with the kids'.

"They just waste your time", he doubled-down, surprising the hosts.

"I can't believe a father would say spend less time with your kids", one responded, before Webber had to clarify that what he'd actually said was 'd*******'.

Awkward.

