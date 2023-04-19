Blind TikToker reveals what it's like doing 'the deed' with no vision

A TikToker who went blind at 16 years old has been answering 'awkward' questions for viewers - including how he 'does the deed' with his girlfriend, who he's never actually seen.

Toby Addison, 21, says his attraction to his partner runs far deeper than just looks.

"I've done the deed both when I've had vision and when I've been blind and I can tell you it's exactly the same", he admitted, saying it's just like having the lights off permanently.

"If you need to look to do it then...I don't know what to say", he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters