Brit flies to Spain and buys pint for less than price of crate of beer

A Brit trying to prove you can travel abroad for a pint cheaper than you can buy a crate of beer in the UK has succeeded on his Ibiza quest.

Callum Ryan, 22, set himself the challenge after seeing a 12-pack of Estrella in supermarkets for £15.

So, he took a £10 flight to Ibiza, and secured a €4 (£3.49) beer, for less than the price it would have cost.

"It also shows that a big night out could be a nice weekend away", he says.

"I wanted to show how it could be done."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters