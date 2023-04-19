A TikToker has been sharing the brutal reality of 'plus-size' clothing stores in Asia, and their incredibly direct names.

Erika Severini was in Bangkok, where a shopping mall contained clothing stores with the likes of 'Fatty Fatgirl' and 'Love Calories' as their names.

While the shops say their sizes range from 'XL to 5XL', the models on the advertising billboards look averagely thin, raising questions about where the line is drawn in different cultures.

Other brutal names include: 'Moo Moo' and 'Fat Cat'.

Very subtle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters