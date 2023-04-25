This goofy John Cena vibing meme is taking over TikTok

John Cena dancing in headphones has become TikTok's latest meme trend, as a reaction to celebrating the little wins in life...or trying to pick yourself up when things go wrong.

The original footage is from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2017, when the former WWE star took part in the the Whisper Challenge.

It's one of a few unexpected times we've seen Cena put his fighting mindset to one side and let out his goofy personality.

