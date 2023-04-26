African safari animals walk perfectly to the beat of Toto's 'Africa'

TV vet Dr Chris Brown is blowing people's minds on TikTok after discovering wild animals in Africa perfectly walk to the beat of the Toto song with the same name.

'I'm officially not ok after working this out', he wrote.

He filmed the likes of lions, giraffes, and a porcupine, prancing along to the 1982 hit - however, the same couldn't be said for a wild impala.

At the end of the wholesome clip, the track quickly cuts to Eminem's 'Without Me' as the beast crazily dances down the road.

There's always one.

