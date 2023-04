A seemingly-adorable pup is going viral for its bark so terrifying, it sounds like it could be a monster in The Last of Us.

10-year-old Ollie has garnered over 135,000 TikTok followers for his unusual skill, which is reminiscent of a zombie.

However, despite its disturbing nature, his owner insists he's in good health, he just has a unique way of communicating - particularly if he wants something.

Adorable, yet scary.

