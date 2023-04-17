Michael Barrymore takes on TikTok's 'accidental Wes Anderson' challenge

The 'Wes Anderson challenge' is TikTok's new way of showing off the most Instagrammable (and most importantly, symmetrical) spots in our local areas - and even Michael Barrymore has given it a good go.

Parading around west London on a Saturday morning, the comedian posed in the likes of a laundrette, outside a townhouse, and even made his breakfast perfectly mirrored to echo the director's signature style.

'A cinematic masterpiece', one TikTok user commented, to which 70-year-old responded: "It’s been a while and I am delighted to be back, picking up statues."

