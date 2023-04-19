Moment takeaway delivery driver clutching pizza trips up suspect in police chase

A pizza delivery man has been praised for assisting in stopping suspects by tripping them up while on his way to deliver a cheesy slice to a customer.

Tyler Morrell, from Pennsylvania, heard sirens go off as he approached the customer's door, and knew something was off.

"I didn't know how I was going to play a role in the whole thing, but I knew I was in the middle of the movie", he says.

As one of the suspects got out of an allegedly stolen car, Morrell seamlessly stopped them in their tracks - all while keeping the pizza in-tact.

