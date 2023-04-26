Cruel co-workers pull dead body prank on terrified morgue transporter

Cruel co-workers have filmed the moment they pulled a prank on a morgue transporter, by pretending to be a dead person coming back to life.

In the video, the man is seen pushing a trolley through a hospital, which he thinks has a deceased patient on it.

Much to his surprise, the fake body quickly rears up, as though they've come back to life.

The unsuspecting transporter screams and frantically attempts to escape the seemingly supernatural occurrence.

