Elderly woman nearly destroys home after mistaking fireworks for incense

CCTV has captured the moment an elderly woman almost destroyed her home by mistaking fireworks for incense sticks.

The footage sees the woman use a candle to spark the three fireworks, hoping the 'incense' would burn at the family altar while she prayed for her relatives' health.

Very quickly, the explosions start going off, startling her as she stood in a panic.

Her grandchildren had reportedly bought the pyrotechnics for her to celebrate Chinese New Year.

