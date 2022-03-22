British grandma on death row in Texas for 20 years says 'I had nothing to do with it'

A British grandma on death row in Texas for murdering her neighbour to steal her baby has claimed she 'had nothing to do with' it.

Linda Carty, 63, has been awaiting execution for 20 years and speaks to Susanna Reid in an upcoming ITV documentary.

"I don't know for sure because I wasn't there," she responds when asked about what happened in a teaser clip.

"But I can truthfully say, and I can truthfully look you in the eye, and tell you that I had nothing to do with this crime."

