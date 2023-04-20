Andrew Tate is spending all of his time on house arrest jamming to Mariah Carey

Just days after Andrew Tate confessed his love for Mariah Carey, the controversial influencer has released a bizarre video of himself jamming out to her hit song 'We Belong Together' while on house arrest.

Tate sat topless at his desk while he smoked a cigar and mimed along to the song, captioning the video: "I didn’t smoke a cigar or hear a single song for 93 days. Only the screams of sadness. Now. We have Mariah."

Along with his brother, Tristan, he was granted bail by a Romanian judge on 31 March.

