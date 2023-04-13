Josh Peck reveals unusually low amount of money he made being Drake and Josh star

Josh Peck has revealed exactly how much money he made while starring on Drake and Josh - and it's far less than most of us would expect.

Speaking on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO, the actor revealed there were 'no residuals' on kids TV during that time, and he was taking home $15,000 per episode - totalling around $100,000 per year.

While it might sound a lot, the show only shot four seasons.

"I'm not complaining but I'm as much worried about next year's financial status as anyone else", he says. "I don't have that security."

