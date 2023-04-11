Jeremy Renner reveals 'best thing' that came out of his snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has revealed what the 'best thing' to come out of his snowplow accident, as he speaks out for the first time on his recovery journey.

The Marvel actor opened up about the incident on Jimmy Kimmel, which left him with over 30 broken bones and dicing with death.

"My first conscious thought was 'holy hell my calendar's freed up for the rest of the year'", he joked.

"I was making so many plans! My year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters