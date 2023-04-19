Snoop Dogg is overjoyed that the NBA has adjusted its rules to allow basketball players to smoke weed.

The rapper has campaigned for the change, saying it promotes 'healing' and is allegedly less dangerous than prescription drugs.

"Certain players have been able to have a beautiful life after sports because of the fact that they’ve been able to treat themselves," he said on Stephen A’s World.

"As long as it doesn’t enhance your skills to make you play better or to give you an advantage, you should be able to treat yourself and to heal yourself."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters