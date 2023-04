Ariana Grande roasts 'horrible' fans who 'stole unreleased music'

Ariana Grande has slammed her fans for leaking her secrets, including unreleased tracks and demos.

The singer made a question-and-answer video for her beauty brand R.E.M., where she was asked if any secrets were coming.

"You guys have heard every bad song and b*** demo that I’ve ever made. Hilarious", she laughed.

"It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses. I’m all out of secrets. You’ve stolen all my unreleased music, it’s horrible."

