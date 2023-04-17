Frank Ocean gives emotional speech about losing brother during Coachella set

x
Video
Frank Ocean's much-anticipated Coachella set saw the singer address the death of his younger brother, three years on.
Ryan Breaux lost his life in a car crash aged 18 back in 2020, and the singer took the opportunity during his Sunday night headline slot to speak about him.
"My brother and I came to this festival a lot...I felt like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust", he told the crowd.
"I know he would've been so excited to be here with all of us."
