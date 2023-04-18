Kim Kardashian reveals she was never Paris Hilton's assistant - but had strange role

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was never actually Paris Hilton's assistant during the noughties. Gasp.

It might come as a surprise for many, but that doesn't mean she didn't have a rather strange role in the socialite's life.

"I was like her closet organiser", Kardashian told James Corden during a new episode of The Late Late Show, adding that her assistant was a separate person.

"Her closet was wild...she'd have diamond necklaces shoved in a drawer and she wouldn't even know."

