Singer H.E.R. recalls ‘humble beginnings’ before career took of

American R&B singer H.E.R. spoke about her life before her career blossomed.

"When I was 10-years-old, I performed for the 'Today Show,'" she began as she shared a clip of her younger self performing a rendition of Alicia Keys' song "If I Ain't Got You."

"Fast-forward two years later. I met Alicia Keys on my 12th birthday at the ASCAP Awards the year Michael Jackson passed away."

H.E.R. continued: "After many years [of] hard work, it's 2019 at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York City in front of over 50,000 people, and I'm performing with Alicia Keys."

