Kate Winslet replaced by cat as Rose in 'Titanic' parody video

A hilarious parody released online for Valentine's Day captures Kate Winslet being replaced by a cat in scene's from Titanic.

In the spoof of the James Cameron movie, actress Kate Winslet, who played Rose, was replaced with Lizzy - famously known as YouTube sensation OwlKitty.

The long-haired black kitty is hoisted into the air by Leonardo Dicaprio in the famous scene at the bow of the boat.

In another cleverly doctored scene from the 1998 blockbuster, DiCaprio swings the cat around during a dancing scene.

The doctored video was created by cat owners Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone.

