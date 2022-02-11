Nets trade James Harden for Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

The Nets are also set to receive two first-round draft picks as part of the deal.

Harden joined the Nets team in January 2021 in a four-team trade between the Pacers, Cavaliers, Rockets, and Brooklyn.

Simmons did not play for Philadelphia this season following his request for a trade in the offseason.

