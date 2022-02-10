Washington Commanders' defensive tackle Jonathan Allen apologised for admitting that he would have dinner with Adolf Hitler because he thought he was a "military genius" and wanted to "pick Hitler's brain" to understand "why he did what he did."

He also mentioned that he would like to have dinner with Michael Jackson and his grandfather as well.



"Early, I tweeted something that probably hurt people, and I apologise about what I said. I didn't express properly what I was trying to say, and I realise it was dumb!" Allen tweeted as a result of the criticism.

