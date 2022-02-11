Video

Seth Rogen says people 'don't care' about the Oscars anymore

Comedian Seth Rogan believes that people "just don't care" about the Oscars.

In a recent interview with Insider, Rogan said he doesn't understand why "movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves."

"I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves," he told the outlet.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

oscars
Up next Celebrities

Viral

109

Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

fortnite

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz