A look back at Paco Rabanne's raunchiest ads as perfume mogul dies aged 88

Fashion designer and perfume mogul Paco Rabanne has died, aged 88.

Not only known for his designs, Rabanne (real name Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo), is known for some of the world's best-selling fragrances, and star-studded, raunchy adverts to promote them.

Most recently, Elle Fanning became a face of the brand for their new launch 'Fame' just days ago.

"We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities", the brand wrote on Instagram of Rabanne's passing.

