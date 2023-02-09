The moment Joe Rogan discovered what a podcast was 16 years ago has gone viral

The moment Joe Rogan realised that podcasts were a possibility in 2007 has gone viral, as the original clip resurfaces.

The controversial host appeared on Tom Green's web show (looking very different), where the pair discussed the capabilities of streaming at the time.

"We need to figure out how you make money from this", he said, adding that there was no pressure of advertisers or censorship like on TV.

His own podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, began just two years later in 2009.

