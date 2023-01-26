Everyone is losing it over Julia Fox living in a very normal one-bedroom apartment

Julia Fox has been showing off her humble New York apartment on TikTok - and fans are shocked at how 'normal' the place is.

Despite rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous, the Uncut Gems actress lives in a one-bedroom apartment, and sleeps in the living room so that her young son, Valentino, can have his own space.

Clothes and other personal belongings are piled up high in the flat, which is modest in size, and far from what you'd expect from someone of her status.

