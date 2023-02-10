16-year-old Kim Petras discusses transition on This Morning in resurfaced clip

Following her monumental Grammy win, a clip has resurfaced of Kim Petras aged 16 appearing on This Morning to talk about her journey as one of the world's youngest people to have medically transitioned.

The footage, taken from 2009 sees a teenage Kim with a heaver German accent (pre-moving to LA), speaking with Philip Schofield.

"I've never really lived as a boy", she said, adding that she started hormones aged 12 and her family has always been supportive.

