Take a look inside the swanky £30,000-a-night hospital Molly-Mae gave birth in

It's been revealed that Molly-Mae Hague gave birth to her baby daughter at the swanky Portland Hospital in London - where maternity stays can go for £30,000 per night.

In a clip from BBC documentary, Five Star Babies, we see guests offered afternoon tea, lobster dinners, and private rooms including beds for their partners to stay in.

The influencer previously explained she'd be giving birth in London rather than Manchester where she lives, "for privacy reasons and to feel the most comfortable and secure".

