Julia Fox reveals why she lives in tiny apartment - despite being millionaire

Julia Fox has revealed she lives in a modest one-bedroom apartment to help her son, Valentino, live a normal life.
The actress added the viral apartment has sentimental value, as it's the home she brought him to from the hospital as a baby.
"Maybe someone can watch this and be like, 'Okay, I'm not doing so bad'", she says.
"Even though I could probably afford a bigger place — probably, because I am in New York after all — it's about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino."
