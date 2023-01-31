Julia Fox reveals why she lives in tiny apartment - despite being millionaire

Julia Fox has revealed she lives in a modest one-bedroom apartment to help her son, Valentino, live a normal life.

The actress added the viral apartment has sentimental value, as it's the home she brought him to from the hospital as a baby.

"Maybe someone can watch this and be like, 'Okay, I'm not doing so bad'", she says.

"Even though I could probably afford a bigger place — probably, because I am in New York after all — it's about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino."

