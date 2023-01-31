Mr Beast gives $10,000 to first person who agrees to fly and meet him

Mr Beast treated a French waiter to a briefcase containing $10,000 for being the first person to agree to fly across the world to meet him.

Fellow content creator, Jack Innanen, walked the streets of Paris asking strangers if they follow Mr Beast.

He gets some strange looks, until a restaurant waiter expresses he's a fan of the YouTuber - and gets offered the chance to fly to the US immediately to meet him.

However, Mr Beast wasn't only waiting at the other end, but had the surprise cash with him too.

