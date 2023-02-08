Leonardo DiCaprio gets online roasting after being seen with 19-year-old model

Leonardo DiCaprio is facing backlash after being spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani - who is 29 years his junior.

The actor has denied they're dating after the pair were seen sitting next to each other at Riley Montana's album release party, which sparked speculation that there may be romantic involvement.

The Titanic star notoriously dates younger women, and recently broke up with his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25.

