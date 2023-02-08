Beyoncé mispronouncing 'Tottenham' instantly makes the tour ticket prices worth it

Beyoncé fans have been left in stitches after a resurfaced clip of the singer pronouncing 'Tottenham' has emerged.

The star is about to set off on a tour which will see her perform multiple dates at the Spurs stadium - but little did she know in 2006, that her pronunciation of the London area would come back to haunt her.

Radio legend Reggie Yates asked during a Dreamgirls junket whether she'd rather see Arsenal or Tottenham win.

"Arsenar?" she replies, before refferring to Tottenham as 'Tott-and-ham'.

