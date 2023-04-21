Oscar-nominated actor Vera Farmiga just dropped an 'awesome' Slipknot cover

The Conjuring actor Vera Farmiga is taking fans by surprise with a rather unexpected cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'.

While she's covered Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath at previous shows, many didn't realise she had such a passion for metal music.

“This is for all the chin-pressers. All the eye-pushers. The skit-scratchers. The teeth-grinders", she told the crowd at the Rock Academy music school in Woodstock, New York.

That doesn't mean she's giving up acting, however, as she's got starring roles in Inappropriate Behavior and Caste coming up.

