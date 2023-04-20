Anaïs Gallagher says exactly what people want to hear from 'nepo babies'

Noel Gallaghers daughter, Anaïs, is being praised for her open and honest commentary on what being a so-called 'nepo baby' has afforded her career.

The 23-year-old who has previously modelled and now focuses on photography, appeared on the Happy Hour podcast to explain how she's always remained humble.

"I'm not going to sit here and pretend that I work really hard", she says, adding her grandma still lives on a council estate in Manchester. "If I can take photos of bands because my dad's really prominent then why wouldn't I?"

