Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz after street brawl goes viral

Logan and Jake Paul are having the last laugh after a video of MMA fighter, Nate Diaz, choking out a Logan Paul lookalike went viral.

The man in question was Rodney Peterson, who has gone viral on TikTok for looking like the YouTuber.

In response, the brothers posted a 'safety tips' parody video, giving instructions on “what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets".

'Perhaps if you don’t get the joke, you are the joke', Jake mockingly responded to comments calling the video 'cringe'.

