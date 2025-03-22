Touching reason George Foreman has five sons and two grandsons named George Foreman

Following the news of boxing champion and grill master George Foreman's death, fans are remembering the lengths he's went to, to prevent his name from being lost in history. His exact name, that is.

Appearing on GMB in 2023 the 76-year-old admitted he had five sons and two grandsons all called George Edward Foreman. Serious commitment.

"It wasn't my idea!", he joked. "It just keeps coming up...I don't want the name to die."

He's previously said he wanted his sons to "have something in common".

A statement on his Instagram account said he died peacefully on Friday (21 March) "surrounded by loved ones" after an "extraordinary life".

Mike Tyson said on X that his "contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten".

