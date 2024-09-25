Video

The hidden destination where you can go on holiday for lunch and be home by dinner

Amsterdam for the day? Barcelona for a long weekend? Well, now we raise you going on holiday for lunch, and being back home in time for dinner. Doesn’t sound bad, does it?

It’s becoming an increasingly-appealing idea for city dwellers looking to take an afternoon off, or those who simply want a last-minute escape that’s just a couple of hours door-to-door from London - but still lets you leave England.

The exterior of The Hut restaurant as seen from the waterThe Hut

How is that possible? Where do they flock to, I hear you ask?

Introducing, The Hut - a seafood restaurant-meets-beach club located on the Isle of Wight, offering a day trip experience that could easily be confused with galavanting on the Cote d’Azur. Even Phil Vickery and Chris Evans count themselves as fans (if the merch-lined walls didn’t give away its cult following already).

While the Isle of Wight is steeped in culture, history, and beaches, The Hut, located in peaceful Colwell Bay, has become a hotspot for escapism-seeking foodies looking to enjoy fresh fare, followed by a post-dinner boogie, without having to move anywhere. There’s rarely an evening that doesn’t end in dancing on the tables.

A train from London Waterloo to Lymington takes just one and a half hours, making it a quick and easy journey for anyone looking to ditch the city.

As it’s on the island’s coast, you can then reach the restaurant directly either by ferry, followed by a short journey in one of The Hut’s branded shuttle taxis, or a private boat charter, where you’ll dock on the doorstep of the restaurant. You can even bring your helicopter along if you fancy - but you’ll be paying extra (it’ll be the ferry for us, unfortunately).

As you approach the restaurant, its blue and white-drenched furnishings are instantly recognisable, alongside the ever-iconic ‘The Hut’ tilings across its huge roof.

Even on a drizzly weekday afternoon, expect the dining room to be awash with chino-wearing-type punters, tossing their napkins into the air in a very Mediterranean fashion, between tucking into the day’s catch. Think along the lines of whole sea bream, freshly-caught lobster, and decadent John Dory, buttered up with garlic.

It’s good news if you’re heading further afield too, as they’re now just moments away from opening their second location in Antigua.

A plate of seafood at The Hut restaurant The Hut

Hidden away on its very own private island and surrounded by stunning scenery (which will become its own nature reserve), The Hut, Little Jumby, will combine relaxed dining with its Isle Of Wight counterpart’s trademark vibrant rhythm - so you can truly keep the fun going wherever you happen to be on your travels.

However, the more local option is great for a group day out - and dare we say - not as outrageously expensive as the crowd might suggest (don’t be alarmed by the signet rings at every turn). You’ll be spending around £15 for a starter, £30-35 for a main, or their fresh fish is market price, which doesn’t work out badly at all when shared among friends.

The interior of The Hut restaurant

Once you’re all feasted and danced out (the DJ belting out a taste of the Caribbean is sure to have you lingering long after you’ve finished), fear not about the prospect of having to hail an Uber home. The ferry back to Lymington takes just 40 minutes, with the last one leaving at 21:50pm. Plenty of time to exchange Instagrams with the new pals you met in the bathrooms.

That means, that you could leave London at 11am, be at lunch by 1pm, spend a day galavanting ‘abroad’, and be home by 9pm. Not too shabby at all.

The Hut Colwell Bay is now available to book until the season ends Saturday 26th October. Summer 2025 bookings are open from February

