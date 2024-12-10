These are the most popular slang words of 2024

The most popular slang words of 2024 have been revealed, and the results are hardly surprising for anyone who is chronically online.

Whether you've been having a Brat summer (spoiler, this somehow didn't make the cut, despite being Collins Dictionary Word of the Year 2024), or spent many a mindless TikTok scroll chuckling at Hawk Tuah girl's unexpected rise to stardom - these are the types of words that would baffle someone born 100 years ago.

"Many slang words are born through trending topics and viral videos on social media", a spokesperson for Unscrambler says.

"However only few manage to stick around long enough to be added to the dictionary and remain in daily use. Slang words are a normal and fun evolution of language."

The most popular slang words of 2024

10. Aura (13,000 searches) - This is the vibe you give off to the world. Do something cringe? You're losing some serious aura points.

9. Dei (17,000 searches) - Diversity, equality, inclusion...another way of saying woke.

8. Rizz (25,000 searches) - Short for charisma, rizz is a way of measuring how good you are at flirting. Paul Mescal has some serious rizz.

7. Demure (26,000 searches) - Made famous by TikToker Jools Lebron, demure is a way of measuring how well you fit into social situations through your looks and attitude. Very demure, very mindful.

6. SMH (31,000 searches) - A short way of saying "shaking my head".

5. Sigma (37,000 searches) - Thought to be the guy who ranks above the alpha males, a sigma is an independent, self-reliant person who operates outside traditional social hierarchies and has everything going for him.

4. Hawk tuah (40,000 searches) - Imitates the sound of spitting, taken from the viral video of Hailey Welch (also known as 'Hawk Tuah Girl'), demonstrating something rather NSFW. Look that one up for yourself.

3. Pookie (47,000 searches) - Made famous by Campbell and Jett Puckett, 'Pookie' is a nickname for someone you love.

2. Skibidi (125,000 searches) - While its meaning is still up for debate, skibidi was made famous from viral videos of a head poking out from a toilet. It can now be used in front of pretty much anything and still no one will know what you're talking about.

1. Gaslighting (170,000 searches) - A term used to describe manipulation that makes you doubt your feelings or memories.

