Video
Whether it’s Angela Rayner turning heads in a turquoise power suit, or Victoria Starmer selling out a £275 tomato red dress after she walked into Downing Street wearing it - fashion is at the forefront of British politics right now.
Modest, dull dressing has become synonymous with politicians over the years. But mere weeks into a new Labour government and we’ve seen pops of colour and parliamentary power dressing galore from the new leading women of Westminster.
One brand behind many of their looks is Me+Em, a workwear-meets-riviera label pushing for making corporate cool - and it’s an obvious choice for any politico looking to appear more relatable.
However, it’s not just a style choice. Founder of Me+Em, Claire Hornby, is in fact the wife of Johnny Hornby, who previously helped to manage Tony Blair’s election campaign back in 2001.
Nonetheless, it’s a new era for the UK, and a new era for women taking centre-stage in politics, bringing all of their colourful glory with them.
Here are some of our favourite looks from the new leading ladies of the government so far…
Angela Rayner gets appointed deputy prime minister
Getty Images
Suit, ME+EM, £550
Victoria Starmer enters Downing Street for the first time following Labour landslide
Getty
Dress, ME+EM, £275
Angela Rayner sits in on first cabinet meeting
Getty
Dress, ME+EM, £325
Victoria Starmer embraces Keir as election results come in
Getty
Jacket, ME+EM, £295
Angela Rayner heads out on the Labour campaign trail
Getty
Jumpsuit, ME+EM, £395
Victoria Starmer makes appearance at Sandown Races
PA
Dress, ME+EM, £325
Angela Rayner launches Labour’s ‘battle bus’
Getty
Dress, Reiss, £228
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.