Whether it’s Angela Rayner turning heads in a turquoise power suit, or Victoria Starmer selling out a £275 tomato red dress after she walked into Downing Street wearing it - fashion is at the forefront of British politics right now.

Modest, dull dressing has become synonymous with politicians over the years. But mere weeks into a new Labour government and we’ve seen pops of colour and parliamentary power dressing galore from the new leading women of Westminster.

One brand behind many of their looks is Me+Em, a workwear-meets-riviera label pushing for making corporate cool - and it’s an obvious choice for any politico looking to appear more relatable.

However, it’s not just a style choice. Founder of Me+Em, Claire Hornby, is in fact the wife of Johnny Hornby, who previously helped to manage Tony Blair’s election campaign back in 2001.

Nonetheless, it’s a new era for the UK, and a new era for women taking centre-stage in politics, bringing all of their colourful glory with them.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the new leading ladies of the government so far…

Angela Rayner gets appointed deputy prime minister

Getty Images

Suit, ME+EM, £550





Victoria Starmer enters Downing Street for the first time following Labour landslide

Getty

Dress, ME+EM, £275





Angela Rayner sits in on first cabinet meeting

Getty

Dress, ME+EM, £325





Victoria Starmer embraces Keir as election results come in

Getty

Jacket, ME+EM, £295





Angela Rayner heads out on the Labour campaign trail

Getty

Jumpsuit, ME+EM, £395





Victoria Starmer makes appearance at Sandown Races

PA

Dress, ME+EM, £325





Angela Rayner launches Labour’s ‘battle bus’

Getty

Dress, Reiss, £228

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.