The 'world's most expensive holiday' will set you back £1.3 million

The world's most expensive holiday has been revealed - and it'll set you back a cool £1.3 million between two.

Lasting 140 days and taking lucky jet-setters across 40 countries, it's a bucket list trip, even for the uber-wealthy.

Taking place on board the Seven Seas Splendor, those who embark on the journey will explore the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Australasia, Asia, Africa and Europe, with 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites included in the 486 shore excursions, all complete with private car and guide.

Seven Seas Splendor

Once on board the ship, there'll be plenty of opportunity to explore the 4,000-square-feet Regent Suite, complete with two bedrooms, a living room, dining room, two marble bathrooms, and balcony. Oh, and original Picasso artwork, of course.

The bed alone is worth $200,000 - so don't worry about getting a good night's sleep.

The ship sets sail from Miami, and ends in New York, where guests can unwind at The Mark hotel (famous for hosting Meghan Markle's baby shower), before heading home with business class flights.

Those who join the cruise in 2024 are expected to consume 13,000lb of lobster, 150lb of caviar, 14,000lb of fillet mignon, 3,600lb of smoked salmon, 4,200lb of chocolates, 58,000 bottles across 200 varieties of wine, and 14,000 bottles of champagne.

The Seven Seas Splendor sets sail in 2027, leaving us plenty of time to save up.

