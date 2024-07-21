An ATM dispensing sausage rolls has popped up in the UK

A mysterious ATM has drawn crowds in Newcastle, and not because it's hand out free cash - it's dishing up sausage rolls.

Located on Grainger Street, members of the public can walk up to it, select either a regular or vegan sausage roll, and walk away with a tasty treat.

But it's not just a fun gimmick to lift spirits, it's part of a new initiative by Greggs and Monzo, who have teamed up to give customers a weekly treat from the high street bakery chain.

Not only that, but every 100th customer at the pop-up cash point was rewarded with a £50 gift voucher, so they can enjoy year-round goodies.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.