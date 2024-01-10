Golden retriever can expertly mimic other animals in impressive clip

TikTok is going wild for a golden retriever named Sirius, who has some seriously impressive tricks up his sleeve (or should we say paws?).

The pooch has been showing off his animal impressions on his page, which now has over two million followers.

Impressions he can do include a lion's roar, a skunk, a bunny, and a possum.

Outside of his animal roster, he can also 'smile', tidy away his own toys, and send himself to 'Azkaban' (his crate).

Too cute.

