The best fancy London restaurants to dine out at for under £50

London has such a bustling food scene, it's often overwhelming to find somewhere for a special occasion that won't break that bank, so we've been searching around the city for the best places to book.

Le Caprice was a celebrity hotspot throughout the nineties and early 2000s, and after shutting during the pandemic, is now reopening as Arlington. It has the same art-deco flair, delicious European dishes, and A-list clientele, with mains starting at just £19.

Dovetale, which was opened by Michelin-starred chef, Tom Sellers, is based in the 1Hotel in Mayfair, and has a focus on good quality, sustainable produce. Think flavoursome fish, and tender meats. A great opportunity to try some upmarket fare for around the £40 mark.

Finally, Jamavar is a hotspot for anyone wanting a Michelin Indian dining experience. The Mayfair eater, which has garnered a great reputation over the years, is on the more expensive end, however, they do a great three-course lunch experience for £49.